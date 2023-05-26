Firm producing substandard drugs to be sealed

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 25

DR Shandil, Health and Family Welfare Minister has said pharmaceutical units, samples of which were declared substandard for three times consecutively, would be sealed.

Shandil said the guilty company would face strict action like the suspension of licence for reporting cases of substandard drugs for two consecutive times and the sealing of the manufacturing unit after the cancellation of licence for reporting such cases for three consecutive times.

He said directions had been issued to the Health Secretary and the Drug Controller to take strict action against such offender companies.

Shandil said, “There is a racket of manufacturers, who in order to make more profits, do not adhere to norms.” He added that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had declared 76 samples of drugs manufactured in Himachal Pradesh as substandard this year. The state accounted for 27.63 per cent of drugs that figured on the list.