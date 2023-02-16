Firm told to complete work on Kullu bridge: SE

Our Correspondent

KULLU, FEBRUARY 15

Even after spending around Rs 3 crore on the repair of Bhootnath bridge in Kullu town, there was no confirmation that it will be restored for traffic soon.

The company undertaking the retrofitting work is now erecting a pillar to support the inclined portion of the bridge. A meeting of the PWD was held with the company officials on February 4 in which the company was directed to finish the remaining work of the peer cap structure of the pillar. The company was further directed to call experts to inspect the bridge.

Kullu PWD Superintending Engineer KK Sharma said that the company has been directed to complete the retrofitting work soon. The company would then recall foreign experts and carry out various tests of the bridge. The bridge would be restored for traffic only after the confirmation that the bridge is safe for commuters.

Sunder Singh Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) and Kullu Sadar MLA, had stated in January that the PWD authorities had assured that the Bhootnath bridge will be restored for traffic by the end of March. However, the restoration of the bridge would depend upon results of various tests by experts.

The 95-metre double lane bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, had developed cracks and inclined from the centre in November 2018, within 5 years of its inauguration. The administration halted traffic on the bridge on January 6, 2019 keeping in view safety of commuters. The work for its restoration and repairs at a cost of Rs 2.68 crore began in January 2020. However, the retrofitting works were delayed due to Covid and later the bridge failed various tests after the retrofitting works.

The bridge connects the Kullu-Manali right bank road with the left bank road near the Kullu bus stand. Resentment prevails among the people over the bridge which has been closed for vehicular traffic for more than four years. They said that the problem of traffic congestion has escalated in Kullu town due to the closure of the bridge.

The district administration had constructed an alternative single lane bailey bridge at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore connecting the left bank road to Akhara Bazar in April 2019. The 170 foot long and 11 foot wide bailey bridge having the traffic capacity of 20 tonnes was made within 12 days to cope with traffic rush. The bailey bridge was again repaired after it suffered damages due to floods in August, 2019.

Only one-way traffic is allowed through this bailey bridge and it witnesses long queues of vehicles, especially during the tourist and fruit seasons.

The residents alleged that they had lost the hope of restoration of the Bhootnath bridge, repair works of which were going on for the past 3 years but all resulted futile. They said that instead of wasting more public money on repairs, a new bridge should be constructed in its place. They added that answerability should be fixed so that such technical disasters and wastage of public money is avoided in future.

