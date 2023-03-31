Firm's contract about to end, outsourced healthcare staff faces uncertain future

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 30

Hundreds of employees hired in heath institutions on outsourced basis in Kangra district are at the risk of losing their jobs. The contract of the company that had hired them is scheduled to end on March 31.

The government is yet to take a decision on renewing the contract. In case the company’s contact is not renewed or the government fails to retain the outsourced employees it might hamper the working of various health institutions.

Tanda medical college in Kangra district is the biggest health institution in the lower Himachal region. As per data, 720 employees in this medical college are working on outsource basis. These include 267 employees who were hired during the Covid pandemic period.

The sources revealed that in Tanda medical college staff hired on outsource basis includes 228 nurses, 20 data entry operators, 3 lab technicians, 7 QTAs, 161 ward attendants, 60 for parent care services, 4 radio therapy technicians, 8 Arogaya Mitras, 227 sanitation workers and two cook-cum-helpers. Similarly in the zonal hospital, Dharamsala, staff of more than 100 employees has been hired on outsourcing basis.

The Principal of the Tanda medical college, Dr Bhanu Awasthi, when contacted, said that he had written to the government for extension of service of this staff. Hopefully, the government would extend the

services but till date no written communication had been received.

The staff, in the meantime, is panic-stricken and fears that the government might not continue their service. Some of the nurses, who were hired in Tanda medical college during Covid period, said that they risked their lives while taking care of Covid patients during the pandemic. “It would be gross injustice in case the government decides to discontinue our service,” they said.

Medical Superintendent of Tanda medical college, Dr Mohan Singh, when contacted, said that the Corona pandemic was still not over. “We have requested the government to extend the services of medical staff hired during the Corona period,” he said.

While in Opposition the Congress had questioned the government policy of hiring staff on outsource basis.

Those in Health Department, speaking on the condition of anonymity, questioned the government policy of hiring health staff on outsourcing basis, which they said was questionable.