First batch of 108 Agniveers takes oath

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 17

The first batch of 108 Agniveers took oath at an impressive attestation parade held at the Salaria stadium at the 14 Gorkha Training Centre at Subathu in the district today.

This is the first batch of Agniveers, which has been administered oath and will be joining the Indian Army. The Agniveers have completed 24-week rigorous training that commenced on January 1.

Col Shrang Pun, in-charge of training, said, “It is a historical day for the Indian Army, as Agniveer is a new concept. The batch of 108 Agniveers has been administered oath after 24-week rigorous training.”

He said, “The training encompassed various aspects such as basic military training over 10 weeks, followed by an advanced training comprising physical activities, tactics, operations, firing, physical fitness, sports, night navigation, map reading etc.”

He said, “Since Agniveers are supposed to have a higher technical threshold, special emphasis has been laid on information technology-based training in this course.”

He added, “The remaining seven-week training comprises advanced military training and will commence tomorrow. They will graduate on August 5, which will be another historical day for the Indian Army as more than 20,000 Agniveers trained at more than 40 centres across the nation will join the defence forces.”

Major Gen Sanjay Maini, General Officer Commanding, Golden Lion, Sub Area, was the chief guest on the occasion.