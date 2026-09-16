Two deaths in Chamba have been documented as the first reported fatalities in India caused by bites from the Caspian cobra, or Central Asian cobra (Naja oxiana), a venomous species native to Central Asia that has expanded its range eastward into the northwestern Himalayas, including the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh.

The findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Epidemiology International in a study by researchers led by Padma Shri awardee Dr Omesh Kumar Bharti, Chief Medical Officer, Kangra, who also heads the ICMR-funded SARPA (Zero Snakebite Deaths Initiative) project in Himachal Pradesh.

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The researchers—Bharti, Jaideep C Menon, Archana Phull, Samson Joy, Virender Sharma and Anita Malhotra—documented two deaths caused by Naja oxiana while collecting data under ICMR-funded snakebite projects. The study states that envenoming and deaths caused by the species had not previously been reported from India.

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The species was genetically confirmed in Chamba in 2019 and has also been reported from Pakistan and Kashmir. The researchers noted that although the species is primarily found in Central Asia, it has gradually expanded its range eastward into the northwestern Himalayan region.

The first fatality occurred on July 6, 2020, when a 40-year-old man from Ullansa village in the Holi area accidentally stepped on a Caspian cobra while spraying an apple orchard. Wearing open footwear, he suffered two bites on the leg. He was taken to a local faith healer before being shifted to Civil Hospital, Bharmour, where he was declared dead.

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The second case involved a 62-year-old man from Bhanjraru village in the Churah valley. He accidentally stepped on a snake while going to work on July 7, 2021, and was bitten on the left leg. He collapsed within half an hour while being taken to a health facility and was declared dead at Civil Hospital, Tissa.

Both fatal encounters occurred during the daytime. The study says Naja oxiana generally inhabits higher, open and rocky terrain, with the species recorded in Chamba at around 2,000 metres and above. However, local reports cited by the researchers indicate that its range is gradually extending towards lower elevations.

The study also documents two survivors—a 25-year-old and a 45-year-old traditional healer—who were bitten while rescuing snakes. With anti-snake venom unavailable at the local hospital, they were treated with herbs. The herb locally known as “Mirchadi” was identified by the researchers as Pergularia daemia (Forssk), commonly known as Trellis Vine.

The study, however, stresses that the efficacy of herbal remedies against Naja oxiana venom requires scientific evaluation. The researchers also flagged concerns over the effectiveness of commercially available polyvalent anti-snake venom, which is primarily developed against India's “Big Four” snakes—spectacled cobra, Russell's viper, common krait and saw-scaled viper. Previous studies have indicated limited reactivity against some major toxins in Caspian cobra venom.

The researchers called for greater community awareness and urged people to seek immediate medical treatment after suspected snakebites, warning that delays caused by reliance on faith healers could prove fatal.