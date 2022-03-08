First drone flying school to come up at ITI-Shahpur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 7

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Department of Technical Education of the state government and the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Akademi (IGRUA), an autonomous body functioning under the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, to set up the first drone school at the Industrial Training Institute at Shahpur in Kangra, said Rajneesh, Principal Secretary (IT, Education, Technical Education) here.

It would be set up for government officials as well as general public for providing a head start in the use of drones to provide employment opportunities to the youth, he said. The IGURA had offered a 15 per cent discount to 100 government employees of Himachal and 100 students or trainees studying in Government Technical Training or Educational Institutes of the state belonging to the BPL category in three years for Category 1, Small, Multi-rotor Training. The drones would be used in search and rescue, surveillance, traffic monitoring, weather monitoring, firefighting, personal use, drone-based photography, videography, supply of medicine and agriculture. —