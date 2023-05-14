 First Himachal, now Karnataka, divisive politics rejected by voters, says Priyanka Gandhi : The Tribune India

First Himachal, now Karnataka, divisive politics rejected by voters, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Indian Coffee House in Shimla on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar



Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 13

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said here today that the Congress won 75 per cent of the 91 Assembly seats in Karnataka that her brother Rahul Gandhi had covered during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

She said, “People want governments to address core issues such as inflation, corruption and unemployment and not indulge in diversionary tactics like the BJP does.”

Priyanka said at the Congress office that the people of Himachal and Karnataka had rejected the divisive politics of the BJP. “The elections results in both states have made it amply clear that the voters rejected the divisive politics of the BJP. The people of Karnataka voted out the corrupt government, which had failed to deliver,” she added.

She took everyone by surprise as she arrived at the ancient shrine of Lord Hanuman atop Jakhu hills at 7.45 am. Incidentally, the Congress and the BJP had been entangled in a political battle in Karnataka with the poll debate revolving around Lord Hanuman.

She said, “We have made some guarantees to people, which we have to fulfil. We have been given a big responsibility. We must work with dedication to show that the Congress believes in the politics of development based on public issues.” Priyanka had arrived in Shimla on May 10 while her mother Sonia Gandhi reached here yesterday. The two often spend time at Priyanka’s cottage about 12 km from the state capital. In a shift from their normal practice, Priyanka met party workers and freely interacted with people.

Elated at the Karnataka win, a beaming Priyanka interacted with party workers at the Congress office and later took a stroll on The Ridge and The Mall. She paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi at their statues on The Ridge.

She later headed to Indian Coffee House, which is a permanent stopover of PM Narendra Modi, to sip coffee with party leaders. She hugged women and children and got selfies clicked with them. She was flanked by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state Congress president Pratibha Singh, ministers and party leaders.

Not away from public haunt

  • AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi paid obeisance at Lord Hanuman temple atop Jakhu hills around 7.45 am
  • She interacted with party workers at the Congress office and took a stroll on The Ridge and The Mall
  • She later headed to Indian Coffee House, which is a permanent stopover of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

