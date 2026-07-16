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Home / Himachal Pradesh / First phase of Census across state concludes

First phase of Census across state concludes

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:20 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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The month-long Census exercise, which commenced on June 16, concluded on July 15.
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The first phase of the Census, comprising house listing and housing census exercises, was successfully completed in the state on July 15.

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A spokesperson for the Directorate of Census Operations said the month-long exercise, which commenced on June 16, witnessed an extensive use of digital technology, enabling data collection with remarkable speed, efficiency and accuracy. The spokesperson said that one of the most significant achievements of the phase was the successful implementation of the self-enumeration facility. A large number of aware and responsible citizens made effective use of the digital platform to register their own information, thereby actively contributing to this important national exercise, he added.

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He said that the successful execution of the large-scale operation was made possible through the dedicated efforts of the administrative machinery and the field functionaries. The Deputy Commissioners of all districts, Municipal Commissioners, Tehsildars and other senior Census officers provided leadership and closely monitored every aspect of the operation, the spokesperson added.

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