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Home / Himachal Pradesh / First phase of child safety campaign ends in Chamba

First phase of child safety campaign ends in Chamba

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:30 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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A DLSA official addresses students in Chamba.
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The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chamba, concluded the first phase of its week-long intensive awareness campaign, “Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan”, on Saturday by organising four awareness camps at schools across the district.

The camps were held at Government Senior Secondary School, Karian; Government Senior Secondary School, Mehla; Government Senior Secondary School, Tissa; and Guru Nanak Public School, Dalhousie.

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The camps at Karian and Mehla were conducted by Ekansh Kapil, Secretary, DLSA, Chamba. The session at Tissa was led by Sumit Thakur, Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class, while the camp at Dalhousie was conducted by Megha Sharma, Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class.

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The campaign focused on creating awareness among students about child rights, child protection and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Students were sensitised to identifying and preventing different forms of abuse, ensuring personal safety and promptly reporting incidents of abuse.

Special emphasis was laid on online safety, the responsible use of digital platforms and precautions against cyber threats. Students were also informed about available reporting mechanisms, child helpline services, free legal aid facilities and child-friendly legal services provided by the Legal Services Authorities.

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The first phase of the campaign was organised in compliance with the directions of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (HPSLSA). The initiative aims to strengthen awareness about child protection and promote a culture of safety, dignity and security for every child.

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