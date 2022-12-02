First rehearsal for counting in Mandi today: DC

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 1

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said today the first rehearsal for counting of votes would be held for employees deployed on election duty in Mandi district on December 2 and 3. Around 1,000 employees would participate in the rehearsal. The second rehearsal would be held on December 7.

He said the counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Mandi district would be done in all sub-divisional headquarters of the district on December 8, for which 10 counting centres are being set up in different sub-divisions.

“The EVMs used in all 1,190 polling stations in the district have been kept under three-tier security in the strong room. Tight security of these machines is being done by 1,200 jawans of the district police, armed police and Central armed police. In view of the security of EVMs in the strong room, CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside their premises,” he said.