First snowfall of season in Dhauladhars

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 14

The Dhauladhars today received the first snowfall of the season, marking the start of winter in the Kangra valley as temperatures dipped during morning and evening hours.

The snowfall in the Dhauladhars that overlook the Kangra valley also brought cheers to the hotel and tourism industry in the region. They expect more tourists to visit the region for the three remaining ICC World Cup matches to be organised at Dharamsala on October 17, 22 and 28. The Dharamsala international cricket stadium is set against the backdrop of the Dhauladhars.

Meanwhile, the local meteorological office today sounded an orange alert for snowfall and heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm at isolated places in low, mid and high hills of the state on October 15 and 16.

The first intense western disturbance of the post-monsoon season would affect the region over next 24 hours, the department said. Moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea from October 15-16 would further increase the rain intensity, it added.

The department also issued a yellow warning of heavy rain and snow at isolated places on October 14 and predicted a wet spell in the region till October 17.

People have been advised to check for traffic congestion on routes, follow all traffic advisories, avoid going to waterlogged areas and avoid staying in and around vulnerable structures in view of expected thunderstorms. (With PTI inputs)

#Dharamsala #Kangra