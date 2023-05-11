First-time MLAs attend orientation programme

Shimla, May 10
Twenty-three newly elected legislators from the state are participating in an orientation programme being organised by the Lok Sabha in the Parliament House in New Delhi.
As many as 23 first-time MLAs are attending the orientation programme. Besides, three MLAs, who had won the Assembly byelections in 2021, had also been invited to the programme.
Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthy, who is a Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS), and Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania presented a Himachali cap and shawl to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
