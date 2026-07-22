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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Fish brooding centre to be set up in Nalagarh by January

Fish brooding centre to be set up in Nalagarh by January

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Dinesh Kanwar
Tribune News Service
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:35 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Om Kant Thakur, Director Fisheries, at the under-construction brooding centre near Nalagarh.
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The construction of a fish brooding centre will be completed at the earliest to start production, said Om Kant Thakur, Director of the Fisheries Department, in Bilaspur on Monday. He added that he inspected the national-level fish brood bank project under construction in Nalagarh of Solan district and conducted a detailed review of the construction work — the project is being developed at a cost of about Rs 5 crore.

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Thakur said that the construction of this national-level fish brood bank would be completed before January 2027. He directed officials of the state Industrial Development Corporation, Jal Shakti Department and the Himachal Pradesh Aquaculture, Fishing and Marketing Society to accelerate the construction work through mutual coordination. He added that the state government was continuously taking effective measures for boost fish production in the state and special emphasis was being placed on developing modern fisheries infrastructure, ensuring the availability of high-quality fish seed and connecting fish farmers to modern technologies.

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Thakur said that this national-level fish brood bank was a crucial component of these efforts and would provide momentum to scientific and commercial fish farming in the state. He added that increased fish production would strengthen the rural economy, raise the income of fish farmers and fishermen and create new opportunities for self-employment and jobs.

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He said that instructions had been issued to expedite the establishment of a training centre, hatchery unit and various fish ponds being developed at the project complex. The director added that this fish brood bank would focus on the development of improved fish species such as Jayanti Amrit, Catla, Jayanti Rohu and Amur Carp.

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