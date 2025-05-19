Fisheries Dept hikes vigil as fish poaching on rise in Mandi

The menace of fish poaching is escalating in Mandi district, with 221 cases already registered during the 2024–25 fiscal, according to the local Fisheries Department. To check the illegal activity, the department has intensified its monitoring efforts and constituted a dedicated enforcement team to curb the menace.

Neetu Singh, Assistant Director of Fisheries, Mandi, said, “A team comprising officials and staff has been deployed to carry out regular inspections and take strict action against offenders. Any individual caught fishing illegally or unauthorisedly selling fish will be booked under the Fisheries Act, 1976, and the Fisheries Rules, 2020.”

So far, the department has recovered fines amounting to Rs 1.57 lakh, which has been deposited in the state treasury. During the current financial year, 27 new cases of fish poaching were reported and a fine of approximately Rs 15,500 collected from violators.

To promote legal fishing practice and bring more transparency, the department has issued 531 licences in the current financial year. These licences allow legal fishing using nets in general water bodies within the district. Neetu Singh encouraged interested individuals to obtain a licence by visiting their nearest fisheries office with a copy of their Aadhaar card and bank account details. Alternatively, licences could also be procured online through Lok Mitra Kendras, Singh said.

“Illegal fishing is not just a violation of law. It is a threat to our aquatic biodiversity and livelihood of genuine licence holders,” she said, while adding that “We are taking all cases of illegal fishing seriously and ensure that offenders face legal consequences.”

Singh also sought cooperation of local residents through reporting any activity related to fish poaching. “Public participation is crucial in preserving our aquatic resources. If anyone comes across such illegal activity, he/she should immediately inform our office,” she added.

“The growing concern over fish poaching in Mandi highlights the need for stronger community engagement and sustained monitoring to protect aquatic ecosystems. The Fisheries Department’s proactive approach and involvement of the public could be key to stem the tide of increasing menace,” she said.