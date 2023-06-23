Fishermen await last year’s relief for breeding season

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 22

Although the state Fisheries Department has imposed a two-month ban on fishing in the Pong Dam reservoir from June 16, hundreds of fishermen dependant on the reservoir continue to await the disbursement of two-month off-season allowance-cum-compensatory financial relief for the previous year (2022-23).

A lot of resentment is brewing among over 2,300 fishermen, who are registered with the 15 fisheries societies functional in the reservoir.

The Fisheries Department has to provide Rs 4,500 relief to these fishermen for the fish breeding season from June 16 to August 15. The beneficiary contributes Rs 1,500 while the Centre and state government contribute Rs 2,400 and Rs 600, respectively.

In a meeting convened at Jawali recently, the Fisheries Societies Association (Pong Reservoir) had expressed its resentment over the failure of the department to release the financial relief.

Sat Pal Mehta, Director, Fisheries Department, Bilaspur, said the Union Government had released a fraction of its share in the allowance to be given to the fishermen for the previous year. The state government is trying to manage funds from other sources for the purpose and fishermen are likely to receive their due off-season allowance soon.

The Fisheries Societies Association (Pong Reservoir) has also resented the closure of Neel Kranti Awas Yojana that was sponsored by the Union Government. Kuldeep Singh, general secretary of the association, said, “We have also appealed to the government to relax conditions for the free life insurance cover to fishermen who are aged above 70 years.”