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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Fishermen told to stay out of Pong Dam restricted zone

Fishermen told to stay out of Pong Dam restricted zone

Fisheries Dept warns of action, including confiscation of boats and nets

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:44 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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A view of the Pong Dam reservoir, also known as Maharana Pratap Sagar in Kangra. File
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Alleged movement of fishing boats and laying of nets in the restricted area of the Pong Dam in lower Kangra, including the right-side barrier and reserve zone of the Pong Dam Reservoir, also known as Maharana Pratap Sagar, has raised security concerns.

On September 30, the Fisheries Department, Pong Reservoir, issued written directions to the president and secretary of the Khatiad Fisheries Cooperative Society, asking them to ensure that fishermen associated with the society do not enter the restricted area within 1.5 km of the dam.

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The department has warned that fishing in the prohibited area could lead to confiscation of nets, boats and the catch, besides cancellation of fishing licences. Reservoir Management, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and the Pong Dam Security Police could also initiate action under the rules.

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Sources said fishermen had been entering the no-boating and no-fishing zone and laying nets, particularly during the evening and night hours. The reported activity has raised questions over surveillance in the sensitive area, where unauthorised movement is prohibited in the interest of dam safety. The BBMB and security agencies have taken the matter seriously and increased monitoring and action against unauthorised movement have been indicated.

Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Director of Fisheries, Pong Dam Division, said the written directions were issued following inputs from security agencies. He said the police and security agencies deployed in the area had the jurisdiction to act from the security point of view, while the Fisheries Department would take action against violations of fishing rules.

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BBMB Chief Engineer Rakesh Gupta said appropriate steps were being taken against any activity in the restricted area of the reservoir, adding that necessary measures were being taken to address any security threat.

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