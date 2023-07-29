Five arrested for gambling

Our Correspondent

Una, July 28

The Una police, led by SP Arijit Sen Thakur, yesterday raided a shop in Santoshgarh nagar panchayat and arrested five persons running a gambling racket. Some other people present in the shop managed to run away before the police arrived there.

As per information, the police were apprehending small players in the bigger gambling network in the district for the past couple of days and investigation had revealed some big fish involved. The police conducted a raid in Santoshgarh and arrested five persons.

According to the SP, 135 cases under the Gambling Act had been registered in Una district in the past few months and Rs 4 lakh had been recovered. He said similar raids would be conducted on the basis of available inputs.

#Una