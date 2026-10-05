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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Five arrested with 7.92 gm chitta from Palampur hotel

Five arrested with 7.92 gm chitta from Palampur hotel

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:51 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested five persons, including a woman, and allegedly recovered 7.92 grams of chitta (heroin) from a hotel in the Lohana area of Palampur in Kangra district.

According to the police, all five accused were residents of Sirsa in Haryana who had been staying in a local hotel. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them.

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While confirming the arrests of five persons, Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Kulbhushan Verma said the police had intensified their campaign against illegal drug trade in the district and were conducting regular checks at hotels, homestays and other tourism establishments at different places in the district. He said the checking campaign would continue as part of the police effort to curb the supply and use of chitta in the district.

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The SP also appealed to hotel and homestays owners to remain vigilant about their guests and avoid providing accommodation to persons whose credentials or activities appeared suspicious. He urged tourism property owners and staff to keep a watch on the activities of guests during their stay and immediately inform the police if anything suspicious came to their notice.

The police action comes amid intensified efforts to prevent tourism establishments from being misused for drug-related activities. Regular verification and monitoring of visitors, the police said, could help identify suspicious movement and prevent such properties from becoming a safe haven for drug traffickers and users. Further investigation into the case is in progress.

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