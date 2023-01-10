Una: Five booked under NDPS Act

Una, January 9
The Una police have registered a case against five persons under the NDPS Act for possessing 11.57 grams of heroin.
According to a press note issued here by SP Arijit Sen Thakur, acting on a tip-off, the police located a youth near the Una rest house on Sunday night. On search, 11.57 grams of heroin was seized from the accused identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Kasvad village in Badsar tehsil of Hamirpur district.
On Sunil’s disclosures, Manish Kumar, a resident of Vunhani village; Uttam Chand, a resident of Sohari village; Ravi Kumar, a resident of Rangad village; and Varun Sareen, a resident of Ward number 2 near the old hospital in Una city, were also booked. Investigation has been initiated.
