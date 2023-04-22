Five candidates withdraw, 102 in fray for SMC poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 21

As many as five Independent candidates withdrew their nomination here today, leaving 102 contestants in the fray for the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections. The poll will be held on May 2.

The candidates who withdrew their nominations are Vandana Thakur from Totu ward, Neelam Verma and Sudesh from Kangnadhar, Hira Singh from Khalini and Asha Sood from Kanlog. While the BJP is claiming that Vandana Thakur has withdrawn in the favour of its candidate, the Congress maintains the withdrawal of the other four candidates will boost the chances of its candidates.

With the withdrawal of these five candidates, the number of “other” left in the fray has reduced to nine.

The BJP could not convince its sitting councilor from Engine Ghar ward, Aarti Chauhan, to withdraw. Similarly, the Congress, too, failed to get Sohan Lal, the former mayor, withdraw his candidature from Krishnanagar ward.

Meanwhile, the AAP has alleged that both the BJP and the Congress had been pressurising their candidates to withdraw from the contest. “Our candidates are being threatened to withdraw by the people from these parties. A couple of our candidates had to go into hiding to escape the threats,” alleged Rakesh Azta, an AAP leader, alleging that one of their candidates was “forcibly” taken to the meet Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday.

“These parties claim we are not even in the contest and then they use such dirty tricks,” said Azta.

Overall, the Congress and the BJP are contesting in all 34 wards, the AAP on 21, the CPM on four and ‘Others’ on 9. The BJP and the Congress will have a direct contest in 10 wards. In other wards, much will depend on how other candidates fare. BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh has reached Shimla ahead of the MC elections. He held a meeting with BJP election in-charge Shrikant Sharma and state leaders on MC polls.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has said that elderly voters above 80 years of age, disabled and Covid positive people would be provided the facility to vote from home.