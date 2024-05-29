Five counting centres to be established

Dharamsala, May 28
The general observer for elections, Rahul Tiwari, presided over a meeting regarding the scrutiny process of documents and sealing of counting centres held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.
The general observer directed all assistant election officers and micro-observers to ensure compliance with the EC guidelines during the sealing process of counting centres and inspection of necessary documents.
Tiwari said five counting centres would be established in Nurpur, Chamba, Palampur, Jwalamukhi and Dharamsala. The EVMs will be delivered to these centres with complete security after voting.
Tiwari added that assistant election officers (ARO) and micro-observers would have to coordinate to facilitate smooth counting process. The counting centres would not be sealed without the presence of a micro-observer, he added.
