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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Five-day carrom championship concludes at SJVN

Five-day carrom championship concludes at SJVN

CEA, PGCIL emerge victorious in 29th Inter-CPSU tournament

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:45 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Bhupender Gupta with the winners of the tournament in Shimla.
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The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) emerged as champions in the Men’s Team Championship, while the Ministry of Power (MoP) secured second place and MoP and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) jointly finished third at the 29th Inter-Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Carrom Tournament organised by SJVN.

As many as 12 teams from different public sector undertakings participated in the championship, which began on October 22 and concluded on October 26. The tournament witnessed closely contested matches across the men’s and women’s team championships, as well as the singles and doubles categories, with participants demonstrating exceptional skill, determination and sportsmanship.

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In the Women’s Team Championship, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) secured first place, while SJVN and CEA finished second and third, respectively.

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In the men’s singles category, Manohar Prasad Chamoli of MoP emerged as the winner, while RK Saikia and MD Nafis, both from NEEPCO, finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

In the women’s singles category, Saroj Devi of MoP clinched the title, while Anjali of BBMB and Swati Rawat finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

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In the men’s doubles category, Anoop Kumar and Om Prakash of NHPC emerged as winners, while MP Chamoli and Vishal Kumar of MoP secured second place. RK Sansui and RK Saikia of NEEPCO finished third.

In the women’s doubles category, Saroj Devi and Jaya Chaudhary of MoP emerged as winners, while Swati Rawat and Sonia of CEA secured second place. Sandhya Chawla and Sudha Vij of PFC finished third.

The winners and runners-up were presented with trophies, medals and certificates by Ajay Kumar Sharma, Director (Personnel), who was the chief guest, and Rajesh Kumar Chandel, Director (Projects), the guest of honour.

Congratulating the winners and runners-up, Sharma said that sports not only promote physical and mental well-being but also instil values such as teamwork, discipline, perseverance and fair play, which are equally important in professional life.

Bhupender Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN, also congratulated the winners and other participants.

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