Five-day exhibition on 9 yrs of Modi govt

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 23

The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) exhibited various developmental and welfare programmes initiated by the Central Government in the past nine years at an exhibition that started at Sujanpur near here today.

Sujanpur SDM Rakesh Sharma, who inaugurated the five-day exhibition, said that various welfare schemes, including Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, provided an opportunity to the beneficiaries to grow and be self-reliant. He added that the exhibition would help in making people aware of various programmes of the Central Government so that they could avail of their benefits.

The CBC also organised poster painting and slogan writing competitions. In the poster paining competition, Shubham bagged the first position, Anshul stood second while Vivek was third. In slogan writing, Akshita Rattan was first, Mannat stood second while Vishal came third.

Artistes of the Song and Drama Division of the CBC presented songs and skits depicting various Central welfare schemes.