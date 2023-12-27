Five-day football tourney kicks off

Our Correspondent

Una, December 26

The district-level 72nd Pandit Mohan Lal Dutt Football Tournament began at Khad village in Una district today. A total of 30 teams — 22 in the senior category and four each in the under-15 and under-10 categories — are participating in the five-day event.

Poonam Dutt, a local social activist, inaugurated the tournament. She said the tournament was being held in the memory of Pandit Mohan Lal Dutt, who motivated the village youth into playing football and also helped in constructing a football field in the village. Consequently, Khad village has been the nursery for football players in the state, some of whom have played in the Santosh Trophy over the years.

In the senior category, the winning team will be given a cash award of Rs 51,000, while the runners-up will get Rs 41,000. The teams finishing on the third and fourth places will be given Rs 5,100 each. In the under-15 categories, the awards for the first two winners will be Rs 11,000 and Rs 7,100, respectively. While the first two winners in the under-10 age group will receive Rs 3,100 and Rs 2,100, respectively, said Dutt.

During the opening ceremony, the players, organisers and audience were administered a pledge to create awareness against drug abuse. The tournament will conclude on December 30.

