Five-day Sanskrit Week commences at varsity

A five-day ‘Sanskrit Week’ began at Himachal Pradesh Central University on Monday with a yajna, as the university sought to promote the language and underline its role in preserving India’s tradition.

The event is being organised jointly by the university’s Sanskrit Department and Sanskrit Bharati, Kangra, from September 7-11.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof Sat Prakash Bansal, who presided over the inaugural ceremony, said the preservation of Sanskrit would be meaningful only if the language became part of everyday communication.

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“Collective efforts and a firm resolve are required to make Sanskrit a language of common use,” he said while addressing faculty members, students and research scholars of the Sanskrit Department.

Prof Bansal said preserving India’s rich knowledge was intrinsically linked to preserving Sanskrit. He said teaching and learning the language could play an important role in safeguarding Indian intellectual traditions, knowledge systems and thought.

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A series of competitions and academic activities have been planned during the week. On September 8, students from schools and colleges in Dharamsala will participate in Sanskrit shloka recitation, Sanskrit song and Sanskrit quiz competitions at two levels.

A special lecture and prize distribution ceremony will be held at 2 pm the same day. Narendra Kumar, North Zone Organising Secretary of Sanskrit Bharati, will deliver the special lecture. Prof Pradeep Kumar, Dean Academic Affairs, will be the chief guest, while University Registrar Prof Narendra Sankhyan will be the guest of honour.

Students of the Sanskrit Department will participate in a Sutra Antyakshari competition on September 9, a shloka memorisation competition on September 10 and a Vedic chanting competition on September 11. Participants will receive certificates, while winners will be awarded cash prizes and certificates.