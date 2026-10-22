DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Five-day training for Krishi Sakhis held at Palampur

Five-day training for Krishi Sakhis held at Palampur

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:40 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
As many as 16 Krishi Sakhis from Baijnath, Panchrukhi, Bhawarna, Lambagaon and Bhedu Mahadev blocks of Kangra and Mandi districts attended the programme.
Advertisement

A five-day training programme on natural farming for Krishi Sakhis concluded at the Department of Organic Agriculture and Natural Farming of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Palampur. As many as 16 Krishi Sakhis from Baijnath, Panchrukhi, Bhawarna, Lambagaon and Bhedu Mahadev blocks of Kangra and Mandi districts attended the programme organised under the National Mission on Natural Farming of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

During training, experts provided theoretical and practical knowledge of various natural farming techniques, covering crop nutrition, management of plant diseases and insect pests, and the use of low-cost plant extracts, microbial formulations and bio-agents. The participants also received hands-on training in preparing Jeevamrit, Beejamrit and Ghanjeevamrit, which are used in natural farming practices.

Advertisement

Janardan Singh, Director of Extension Education, presided over the inaugural session and highlighted the importance of reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides to improve soil fertility, lower cultivation costs and protect human health. He encouraged the Krishi Sakhis to apply the knowledge gained during the programme and disseminate natural farming techniques among farmers in their respective panchayats.

Advertisement

At the concluding ceremony, Janardan Singh gave away certificates to the participants and stressed the need to take natural farming practices to rural communities. Rameshwar, Programme Coordinator, briefed the participants on various training sessions conducted during the programme. Gopal Katna, Principal Scientist, and Rakesh Chauhan, Assistant Scientist, of the Department of Organic Agriculture and Natural Farming, were also present.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts