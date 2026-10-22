Five-day training for Krishi Sakhis held at Palampur

A five-day training programme on natural farming for Krishi Sakhis concluded at the Department of Organic Agriculture and Natural Farming of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Palampur. As many as 16 Krishi Sakhis from Baijnath, Panchrukhi, Bhawarna, Lambagaon and Bhedu Mahadev blocks of Kangra and Mandi districts attended the programme organised under the National Mission on Natural Farming of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

During training, experts provided theoretical and practical knowledge of various natural farming techniques, covering crop nutrition, management of plant diseases and insect pests, and the use of low-cost plant extracts, microbial formulations and bio-agents. The participants also received hands-on training in preparing Jeevamrit, Beejamrit and Ghanjeevamrit, which are used in natural farming practices.

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Janardan Singh, Director of Extension Education, presided over the inaugural session and highlighted the importance of reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides to improve soil fertility, lower cultivation costs and protect human health. He encouraged the Krishi Sakhis to apply the knowledge gained during the programme and disseminate natural farming techniques among farmers in their respective panchayats.

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At the concluding ceremony, Janardan Singh gave away certificates to the participants and stressed the need to take natural farming practices to rural communities. Rameshwar, Programme Coordinator, briefed the participants on various training sessions conducted during the programme. Gopal Katna, Principal Scientist, and Rakesh Chauhan, Assistant Scientist, of the Department of Organic Agriculture and Natural Farming, were also present.