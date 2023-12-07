Five-day Winter Carnival in Manali to begin on Jan 2

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 6

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the Winter Carnival to be organised in Manali from January 2 to 6.

This was stated by Manali MLA and organising committee chairman Bhuvneshwar Gaur while presiding over a meeting organised for the preparation of the event at Manali today.

The chairman said the main objective of the carnival was to promote tourism in Manali and Kullu. He said many programmes would be organised in Manali from Christmas to New Year so that tourists get acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of the state. He said the Mall Road would be decorated with colourful lights.

The MLA said the main attraction of the carnival would be the Winter Queen Pageant, for which auditions would be held in Chandigarh, Shimla, Kullu and Dharamsala. He said auditions for the Voice of Carnival would also be held at these places.

Various committees have been formed for the event.

The MLA said stages would be set up at Ram Bagh and Mall Road to present cultural programmes. He said artistes of the state would be given a priority in these cultural programmes and auditions would be organised for their selection. He said a ‘Maha Nati’ event would also be organised and an attractive tableau would be presented by Mahila Mandals.

A fashion show based on traditional costumes would also be organised.

He said if there is snowfall during that period, competitions for skiing, paragliding and snow sculpture would also be organised.

