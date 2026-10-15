Five e-buses added to Pathankot depot

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday flagged off five electric buses at the HRTC workshop at Jassur in Nurpur and announced Rs 1 crore for the development of the workshop. The buses have been added to the Pathankot depot of the HRTC and will operate on the Baijnath, Dada Siba, Gagret, Haripur-Dharamsala and Kundihar routes.

On the occasion, Agnihotri said the Himachal Road Transport Corporation would soon recruit 300 drivers and 300 conductors to strengthen its workforce. The corporation is in the process of purchasing 1,000 electric buses, and 200 hydrogen-powered and 250 diesel buses were also being planned for its fleet. More buses would be provided to the Nurpur area in the coming days, he added.

Advertisement

Agnihotri said that Rs 350 crore had been sanctioned for the completion of the ambitious Finna Singh irrigation project in Nurpur, which had remained pending for the past 12 years despite an expenditure of around Rs 300 crore against its estimated cost of Rs 650 crore. He expressed confidence that the construction of the project dam would be completed in record time in the near future, saying the project would particularly benefit farmers of the Nurpur area.

Advertisement

Describing the project as the dream of former minister and senior Congress leader late Sat Mahajan, Agnihotri said its completion would be a fitting tribute to the late leader. He recalled his association with Mahajan and his contribution to the region.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Jal Shakti Minister, said projects worth Rs 42.5 crore (for sewerage) and Rs 35 crore (for drinking water supply schemes) were underway in the Nurpur Assembly constituency through the Jal Shakti Department.

Advertisement

Former local MLA Ajay Mahajan, who welcomed and thanked the Deputy Chief Minister for adding five electric buses, also addressed the gathering.

On this occasion, HRTC Divisional Manager Pankaj Chaddha said the schedules of the five electric buses had been designed to ensure that each bus covers at least 250 km daily. Charging stations had been installed at Jassur and Pathankot. The first bus was flagged off for the Baijnath route. Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Board Bhawani Singh Pathania said the introduction of electric buses would help reduce the corporation's operating costs and improve passenger services.