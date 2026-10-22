Five Gharoh girls selected for national football championship

Five girls from Government Senior Secondary School, Gharoh, in Kangra district have been selected for the national-level under-19 Girls’ Football Championship following their impressive performance in the state-level tournament.

The state-level U-19 Girls’ Football Championship was held at Government Senior Secondary School, Manpur Devra, Paonta Sahib, in Sirmaur district, from October 11 to 14. Nine students from Gharoh school represented Kangra district in the competition, in which the district team secured third place.

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The five players selected for the national-level championship are Pratigya, Mimar Dolma, Khushi Sharma, Saanvi and Aarushi. Their achievement has brought laurels to their school, families and village.

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The selected players were accorded a warm welcome upon their return to the school. Principal Nisha Dogra felicitated the girls and Physical Education lecturers Ajay Bhatt and Kartar Pathania in recognition of their contributions to the students’ success.

Vice-Principal Parveen Thakur and other staff members congratulated the players and wished them success at the national-level championship.