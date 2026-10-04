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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Five Haryana residents arrested with 7.92 gm ‘chitta’ near Palampur

Five Haryana residents arrested with 7.92 gm ‘chitta’ near Palampur

Regular checks are being conducted at hotels, homestays and other tourism establishments in Kangra district

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:07 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Kangra Superintendent of Police said the police had intensified their campaign against the illegal drug trade. Representative Image/iStock
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The police have arrested five persons, including a woman, and allegedly recovered 7.92 grams of chitta (heroin) from a hotel in the Lohana area of Palampur in Kangra district.

According to the police, all five accused are residents of Sirsa in Haryana and were staying at a local hotel. A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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Kangra Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma confirmed the arrests and said the police had intensified their campaign against the illegal drug trade in the district. Regular checks were being conducted at hotels, homestays and other tourism establishments at different places in the district, he said.

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Verma said the checking campaign would continue to curb the supply and use of chitta in the district.

He also appealed to hotel and homestay owners to remain vigilant about their guests and verify their credentials. Owners and staff were advised to keep a watch on the activities of guests and immediately inform the police if they noticed anything suspicious.

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The police action comes amid intensified efforts to prevent tourism establishments from being misused for drug-related activities. Regular verification and monitoring of visitors, the police said, could help identify suspicious movement and prevent such properties from being used by drug traffickers and users.

Further investigation into the case is in progress.

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