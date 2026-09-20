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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Five held after ABVP, Students’ Federation of India activists clash at Himachal Pradesh University

Five held after ABVP, Students’ Federation of India activists clash at Himachal Pradesh University

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:42 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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The police intervene in a clash between students at the HPU on Saturday.
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Five students were arrested following a clash between activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), in which several students sustained minor injuries.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when activists of the two student organisations got into an argument that soon escalated into a physical confrontation. Students from both groups allegedly attacked each other, triggering panic on the university campus.

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Videos of the incident are being widely shared on social media, showing police personnel deployed on the campus trying to separate the rival groups. Following the clash, both organisations accused each other of instigating violence and staged separate protests.

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ABVP campus president Akshay Thakur alleged that SFI activists attacked ABVP workers who were present at the university gate to welcome new students. He claimed that several SFI workers reached the spot and assaulted ABVP activists with weapons, resulting in injuries to around five members of the organisation. Referring to the incident, he alleged that “the bloody history” of violence at HPU had been repeated and demanded stern action against SFI activists.

Rejecting the allegations, SFI accused ABVP workers of attacking its activists. The organisation claimed that ABVP activists had allegedly stopped and harassed an SFI worker on Friday evening and later launched an unprovoked attack using weapons. SFI demanded an impartial inquiry by the university administration, strict legal action against those responsible and adequate measures to ensure the safety of students on the campus.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla Gaurav Singh said police teams from Boileauganj police station, the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and university security personnel rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and brought the situation under control.

“Some students from both sides sustained minor injuries and are undergoing medical examination. As a preventive measure and to maintain law and order, police have arrested five activists from both organisations. The situation is under control and the university environment remains peaceful at present,” the SSP said.

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