Five held for rape, murder in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 11

The police yesterday arrested five persons for the murder of a 55-year-old woman at Jogindernagar in Mandi district. According to the police, the arrested persons had allegedly gang-raped the victim and later strangulated her.

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said that on the morning of October 9, a 55-year-old woman was found dead on an approach road at Jogindernagar. A local person informed the police the next morning and an FIR was registered under Section 302 of the IPC.

She said, “A dedicated team led by DSP Sanjeev Sood, SDPO, Padhar, immediately swung into action. I also visited the crime spot. The victim was found unclothed partially, thus necessitating a thorough inquiry. A team of forensic experts collected crucial evidence and shifted the body for a post-mortem examination at Medical College, Nerchowk.”

The SP said, “During probe, more than 20 individuals were questioned. Three adult suspects, namely Sunny Kumar, Shivam Kumar and Rakesh Kumar, were apprehended. Besides, two juvenile suspects were arrested near Kupper. The police teams were able to solve the case within 24 hours of the crime.”

She said, “Based on the suspects’ statements and other evidence, Section 376 D of IPC was added to the FIR. All evidence is being forwarded to the SFSL for examination. The arrested persons will be produced in court soon.”

#Mandi