Five held with 275-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 30

The police arrested five persons and seized 275.6-gram heroin from their possession at the Letri bridge on the Nurpur-Sadwan link road late last night. Following a tip-off, an Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) team of the Kangra district police, led by Assistant Sub Inspector Kartar Singh, stopped a car at the Letri bridge.

Nurpur DSP Vishal Verma said Kangra’s ANTF team had received inputs about drug smuggling in the area. Thus, they had blocked the road and successfully nabbed the accused who carrying the seized cache from Punjab.

The five accused have been identified as Rahul and Rohan Salhotra of Amritsar, Rajat and Vishal Bhatti of Pathankot and Gulzar Ahmed of Jammu Cantonment. They had reportedly come to Nurpur for the first time to supply narcotic drugs to small peddlers.

The DSP said a case had been registered under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Nurpur police station.