Five IAS officers shifted, given additional charge

Shimla, April 1
The government today ordered the transfer and posting of five IAS and two HAS officers and also gave them additional charge. It also transferred 11 Block Development Officers (BDOs).
Hemraj Bairwa, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), was posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Hamirpur, home district of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Sudesh Kumar Mokta, Director-cum-Special Secretary (Revenue-cum-Disaster Management), was given the additional charge of the Mission Director, NHM, while Lalit Jain, Director, Environment, Science and Technology, was given the additional charge of Managing Director, HP State Civil Supplies Corporation. Shubh Karan Singh, OSD to Chief Secretary, was posted as Special Secretary (Technical Education) and he would also hold the additional post of Director, Food and Civil Supplies. Amit Kumar, Director (Personnel and Finance), HP Power Corporation, was given the additional charge of Additional Controller of Stores, Department of Industries.
HAS officers Chhavi Nanta, Secretary, HP State Electricity Regulatory Commission, was given the additional charge of Additional Director, Language, Art and Culture while Swati Gupta, who was serving as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) at Salooni in Chamba, was posted as Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner, Mandi.
Besides, the government also ordered the transfer and posting of 11 BDOs.
