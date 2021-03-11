Five injured in road mishap in Mandi

Mandi, August 14
Five persons sustained minor injuries when the car they were travelling in skid down the road at Kanda in Seraj area here today. The victims have been identified as Nirmala Devi, Sheetal, Komal, Subhadra and Ankush, all natives of Una district.
The police said they were on way to Shikari Devi temple, when the car driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve. As a result, the car skid down the road.
“The locals rescued the passengers. They were then rushed them to the Bagsyad Civil Hospital for in an ambulance. After administering first aid, all the victims were discharged from the hospital,” the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
Modi also greeted people on the occasion.
Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...
President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy
'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...
Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K
2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission