Five killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Shimla

Five people, including a man and his mother, were killed and another injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge here on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Panu Nallah in the Daroti area when the man was taking his mother and some labourers for work in his farm.

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Kushal and his mother Kalpana Devi, both residents of Daroti were killed in the accident. Three women from Nepal -- Nirmala, Meena and Roshni who were engaged in labour work in the area also died, police said.

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The injured person was initially taken to a hospital in Rohru and later referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla.

The bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem, police said. A case has been registered and the cause of the accident is being investigated.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure proper treatment for the injured. He also wished the injured person a speedy recovery.

An immediate relief of Rs 15,000 has been provided to the families of the deceased, officials said.