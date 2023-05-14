Five killed in accident in Himachal’s Dharamsala

Dharamsala, May 14
Five persons were killed near Yol, 8 km from Dharamsala, when the canter in which they were travelling fell into a gorge. The deceased included two men, two women and a child. All the deceased were residents of Rater village near Yol.
Sources said the deceased who included three members of a family were returning after harvesting wheat in fields.
The driver of the canter reportedly lost control over vehicle and it rolled down a gorge. The accident happened at about 4 pm. The locals launched rescue and shifted the injured to Tanda medical college. Five accident victims lost their life.
Sudhir Sharma, local congress MLA, announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 25,000 to kin of deceased. He said all kind of help would be provided to accident-hit families.
Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri was not available for comments despite repeated calls on her mobile.
