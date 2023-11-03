5 killed in road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 3

Five people were killed and six injured as the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down a gorge on the Karsog-Shimla road in this district on Friday.

According to police, the deceased included four women. The injured were admitted to hospital at Sunni.

The vehicle was on its way from Jasal to Bhalindi when the accident took place at Aslindi. Villagers from the nearby area rushed to the place to rescue the victims. The vehicle was completely damaged.

The details are awaited.

