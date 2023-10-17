Five months on, crypto fraud mastermind not yet arrested

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, October 16

Five months on, one of the masterminds of the multi-crore cryptocurrency scam in the state, Subhash, continues to evade arrest.

The police swung into action after Dehra Independent MLA Hoshiyar Singh raised the issue during the recent monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha. He said that cryptocurrency frauds to the tune of Rs 200 crore each had occurred in Kangra and Hamirpur districts. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri issued directions for the constitution of an SIT especially to investigate the cryptocurrency frauds in the state.

A retired police officer said, “The police have made breakthroughs in the scam and arrested some of the kingpins of the cryptocurrency scam. The complaints about the scam started pouring in a large number after the issue was raised in the Assembly while the fraudulent scheme was launched five years ago. It raises serious questions about the functioning of the intelligence unit of the police as to how a scam of such gigantic proportion continued right under the nose of the state police and action was initiated only after it snowballed into a multi-crore scam.”

Abhishek Dullar, DIG, Northern Range, who heads the SIT probing into the cryptocurrency scam, said, “The fraud was going on since 2018 and investors also lodged complaints but they struck a compromise after being offered good returns on their investments. The first FIR related to the scam and that of Subhash, one of the kingpins who has absconded to a foreign location, was registered in September 2023. Earlier, the rates of cryptocurrency were higher and investors were getting substantial returns.”

DGP: in touch with Immigration Bureau We are in touch with the Bureau of Immigration and expect to arrest two other masterminds, Subhash and Abhishek. We have learnt that Subhash first fled to Dubai and may now be hiding in some other country. Abhishek is hiding in India and we are close to arresting him. — Sanjay Kundu, DGP

