Five more booked in Solan firing case

The police booked five more for brandishing weapons to instigate the rival group as a university student had fired into the air after snatching a pistol from Rajballi Shah at Oachghat on Thursday.

Advertisement

Additional SP Rajkumar Chandel said that as per a video footage examined by them, five other persons, including university students and persons accompanying the Haryana resident, were found brandishing a rifle and cudgels to intimidate the other faction.

Advertisement

It was surprising that Rajballi Shah had come armed with weapons to resolve his son’s dispute with a fellow student. He is known to carry a rifle in his car, too. His actions reportedly vitiated the atmosphere and drew a fierce reaction from the onlookers. It instigated a student from Bihar, Dharam Raj, who snatched the pistol from Rajballi and fired into the air till its magazine was emptied.

Advertisement

An FIR has been registered against them under the BNS for mischief, rioting with armed or deadly weapons, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation, besides under Section 25 of Arms Act.