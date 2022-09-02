Shimla: Five NCC cadets honoured

Five NCC cadets of the 7 HP (I) National Cadet Core, Shimla, were honoured by Commanding Officer DR Gargi at Shimla NCC Office for excelling at the 15-day Army Attachment Camp. The cadets who were selected for the camp included Saurabh Sharma of the Government College, Sanjauli; Anshul Kanwar and Harsh Jamalta of the Government College, Kotshera; Sujal Kanwar of the Government College, Theog, and Rahul Kumar Tiwari of the APG university. Gargi said the objective of the camp was to inculcate discipline and preparing the cadets for the Army.

Shimla resident gets key post at ISB

Aarushi Jain, a resident of Shimla city, has been appointed as the Policy Director of the Indian School of Business. Jain has been associated with the Bharti Institute of Public Policy of the ISB. She completed her schooling from Loreto Convent Tara Hall, Shimla. She pursued her PhD at the Department of Public Administration, Himachal Pradesh University. Jain has worked in various institutions in the state, including the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, and the Himachal Consultancy Organisation. She joined ISB as the Associate Director in 2018.

Students Exchange programme held

Government College, Sanjauli, in collaboration with the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai, organised a cultural exchange programme as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat'. The function was presided over by Dr Pankaj Lalit, Director of the state Language, Art and Culture Department. Students performed folk dances and musical recitals to give a glimpse of the culture of their states.

