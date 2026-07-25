Five Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry students selected in placement drive

Five students of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, were successfully placed with Jivagro, a subsidiary of PL Industries Limited, during a placement drive. The university's Placement and Industry Coordination Cell organised a drive conducted by Anilesh Tiwari, Area Sales Manager (Himachal Pradesh), Jivagro. The students were subject to multiple rounds of the selection process, including personal interviews, for selection.

Advertisement

Nine students participated in the placement drive -- seven from the Department of Agribusiness Management and one each from the Department of Entomology and the Department of Fruit Science. After the screening and interview process, five students were selected for placement with Jivagro based on their overall performance. Rahul, Tanya Chaudhary, Sandhya Naganaboina, Mohit Gautam and Sanya Chatterji were selected.

Advertisement

Rashmi Chaudhary, Assistant Director (Training and Placement), along with Pramod and Abhimanyu coordinated the placement drive. The university aims to equip students with skills and exposure required to excel in the professional world, said an official. More such drives would be conducted in the future, he added.