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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Five pilgrims rescued from Manimahesh yatra route

Five pilgrims rescued from Manimahesh yatra route

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:47 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Pilgrims from Hyderabad who were rescued following a swift and coordinated operation by the Bharmour administration.
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Five pilgrims from Hyderabad, who were stranded on the Manimahesh yatra route due to inclement weather, were rescued on Monday night following a swift and coordinated operation by the Bharmour administration.

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According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Chamba, the pilgrims were trapped between Dunali and Tosh-Ka-Goth after the weather deteriorated suddenly, making the trekking route unsafe. On receiving the information, the Bharmour administration immediately dispatched an eight-member joint rescue team comprising personnel from the Police Department and a mountaineering team around 9 pm.

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Despite facing extremely challenging conditions, including heavy rain, darkness, slippery mountain trails and adverse weather, the rescue team successfully located the stranded pilgrims and escorted them safely to Hadsar by around 11 pm. All five pilgrims are reported to be safe and in good health.

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Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Bharmour, Vikas Sharma, appreciated the efforts of all officials and personnel involved in the rescue. He said the safety of pilgrims remains the district administration’s top priority.

He also appealed to all devotees planning to undertake the Manimahesh yatra to strictly follow weather advisories, safety guidelines and directions issued by the administration from time to time. Pilgrims have been advised to avoid commencing the journey until weather conditions improve.

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The Bharmour administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring a safe, smooth and well-managed pilgrimage for all devotees, adding that all departments concerned remain on high alert and are fully prepared to respond to any emergency during the yatra.

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