Five socio-economic surveys lined up in Kangra, Chamba

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Dharamsala, will conduct a series of socio-economic surveys in Kangra and Chamba districts in November to collect data on employment, migration, household income, debt, investment and unorganised sector enterprises.

Assistant Director of the NSO’s Sub-Regional Office, Dharamsala, Simran, said trained officials would carry out fieldwork in selected rural and urban areas of the two districts. The data, she said, would help the government formulate policies, evaluate development plans and assess the impact of welfare schemes.

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Under the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), the NSO will assess employment and unemployment trends in rural and urban areas. Twenty sample units have been selected. These include Kalar Kalan, Samkehar, Rin, Kohla, Biyara, Chauhat, Tiora and Tulli in Kangra district, and Sagloga, Khajwa, Dhar Kolian and Panjsei in Chamba district. The survey will also cover the urban areas of Dharamsala, Kangra, Chamba, Bakloh, Chuari Khas and Dalhousie Cantonment.

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For the Migration Survey, four sample units have been identified to study the reasons for migration, including employment, education, marriage and better living conditions, and its socio-economic impact. These are Ghurkari Khas, Tatehal and Reserve Forest Masroor Juni in Kangra district, and Batara village in Chamba district.

The Household Income Survey will collect information on family income and living conditions in Bangoli Nichli in Kangra and the villages of Chandru and Goli in Chamba.

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Under the survey on debt and investment in rural households, the NSO will assess credit, investment, land ownership, and agriculture and livestock-related activities in Jarpal and Bag villages in Kangra, Chari village in Chamba and the urban area of Dharamsala.

The Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) will assess the economic and employment conditions of enterprises engaged in manufacturing, trade and other services. Information on employment, wages, profits and losses, and outstanding loans will be collected from Nerana village in Kangra, Shiunwayi village in Chamba, and the urban areas of Palampur, Jawali and Chamba.