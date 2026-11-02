DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Five socio-economic surveys lined up in Kangra, Chamba

Five socio-economic surveys lined up in Kangra, Chamba

Teams to gather data on employment & household earnings

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamshala, Updated At : 01:50 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Dharamsala, will conduct a series of socio-economic surveys in Kangra and Chamba districts in November to collect data on employment, migration, household income, debt, investment and unorganised sector enterprises.

Assistant Director of the NSO’s Sub-Regional Office, Dharamsala, Simran, said trained officials would carry out fieldwork in selected rural and urban areas of the two districts. The data, she said, would help the government formulate policies, evaluate development plans and assess the impact of welfare schemes.

Advertisement

Under the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), the NSO will assess employment and unemployment trends in rural and urban areas. Twenty sample units have been selected. These include Kalar Kalan, Samkehar, Rin, Kohla, Biyara, Chauhat, Tiora and Tulli in Kangra district, and Sagloga, Khajwa, Dhar Kolian and Panjsei in Chamba district. The survey will also cover the urban areas of Dharamsala, Kangra, Chamba, Bakloh, Chuari Khas and Dalhousie Cantonment.

Advertisement

For the Migration Survey, four sample units have been identified to study the reasons for migration, including employment, education, marriage and better living conditions, and its socio-economic impact. These are Ghurkari Khas, Tatehal and Reserve Forest Masroor Juni in Kangra district, and Batara village in Chamba district.

The Household Income Survey will collect information on family income and living conditions in Bangoli Nichli in Kangra and the villages of Chandru and Goli in Chamba.

Advertisement

Under the survey on debt and investment in rural households, the NSO will assess credit, investment, land ownership, and agriculture and livestock-related activities in Jarpal and Bag villages in Kangra, Chari village in Chamba and the urban area of Dharamsala.

The Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) will assess the economic and employment conditions of enterprises engaged in manufacturing, trade and other services. Information on employment, wages, profits and losses, and outstanding loans will be collected from Nerana village in Kangra, Shiunwayi village in Chamba, and the urban areas of Palampur, Jawali and Chamba.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts