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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Five-time Shahpur MLA Mankotia bid tearful adieu, cremated at native village

Five-time Shahpur MLA Mankotia bid tearful adieu, cremated at native village

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:38 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Family members, politicians and supporters at the cremation of senior Himachal leader Major Vijay Singh Mankotia at his ancestral village, Tiara, near Dharamsala on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Kamaljeet
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Former minister and five-time Shahpur MLA Major Vijay Singh Mankotia was cremated at his ancestral village Tiara in Kangra district on Wednesday. A large number of mourners, ex-servicemen, political associates and local residents attended the cremation.

Hundreds of people joined Mankotia’s final journey from his family residence to the cremation ground. A guard of honour was accorded to him in the presence of Kangra SDM Anjali Garg. A contingent of Gorkha Regiment also paid its final respects to the decorated soldier.

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Mankotia’s son and daughter, who were abroad at the time of his death, reached Tiara village before the cremation. His mortal remains were kept at the family residence for some time, where local residents, friends, former colleagues and supporters gathered to pay their last respects.

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A large number of ex-servicemen from Kangra and other parts of Himachal Pradesh attended the cremation and paid tributes to Mankotia’s military service. People associated with his long political career also joined the final procession.

The Tiara market remained closed as a mark of respect to the former MLA and minister. The large turnout at the cremation ground reflected Mankotia’s longstanding association with the people of Shahpur and adjoining areas.

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Former minister Sarveen Chaudhary, MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Ranbir Nikka, Pawan Kajal and Ajay Mahajan, Devinder Jaggi cutting across party lines along with many prominent persons and his associates reached Mankotia’s residence at Tiara village. Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania termed Mankotia’s death a great loss to the region.

The atmosphere remained sombre and emotional as the residents bid a tearful farewell to their former leader.

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