Five underpasses to be built along Pathankot railway line

In a major relief to thousands of Pong Dam oustees and nearby villagers, the Central Government has approved the construction of five underpasses along the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said here today.

He said, “The decision addresses a long-standing demand of improved connectivity and safe commuting for residents on both sides of the railway track”. The underpasses would be constructed at Ludret, Katholi, Bariyal, Nandpur and Khabli, all critical points that link numerous villages divided by the railway line.

The issue has persisted for decades, particularly affecting the Pong Dam oustees, many of whom were resettled in Kangra district on both sides of the railway line. As their settlements were split by the railway line, the lack of safe and convenient underpasses had been a pressing concern.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and local MP Rajiv Bhardwaj have welcomed the decision of the Centre.