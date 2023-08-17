Five villages sinking Kangra district, residents spend sleepless nights

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, August 17

The continuous rain in the past few days has led to the sinking of land in half-a-dozen villages of Khundian Tehsil of Jwalamukhi area of Kangra district with several families have been evacuated to safer places.

Reports reaching here said Ambada, Chaunki, Dodru, Bhatal Khurd and Manu villages are worst hit where several houses have collapsed. There is no water supply, no electricity for the past four days. All roads leading to these villages have washed away or developed big cracks following the sinking of hills.

People are spending sleepless nights as there is regular sliding and big boulders are coming down to residential areas. Dev Raj, a resident from one of the affected areas, said people are afraid of more rain, which has already thrown life out of gear.

Jwalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan said the situation was grim, there is a loss to the private and public properties in crore. He said because of the closure of roads leading to the Khundian belt Jwalamukhi, the area was not accessible. In the absence of electricity mobile phones were also not working, therefore the administration could not get reports of damages in the area in time. He said he was first to reach the affected villages yesterday along with a team of officers comprising police, PWD, and local administration. He said over two hundred houses in the entire Khundian Tehsil had collapsed, and relief and rescue operations had been started in a big way in the area. Several roads have developed cracks ranging 2 to 4 feet wide, while in many areas roads and water supply schemes have disappeared. He said his first priority was to shift the flood hit people to safer places.

“Heavy machinery has been deployed to open the roads and people living in damaged houses are being shifted to safer places,” the MLA said. Besides, several houses across 10 panchayats in the Khundian and Mahjin are at risk of further sinking due to incessant rain in the area. Villagers requested the MLA to call the geological experts to conduct a survey to find the reason behind this subsidence.

Jai Ram (92) said such a heavy rain was seen 67 years ago when he was 25.

In Parmar Nagar of the Sulah area of Palampur, one dozen houses situated on the hilltop collapsed following the sinking of the hill. Fifteen families have been rendered homeless. However, there are no reports of human lives.

Sulah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar visited the affected villages and assured them of full help from the government. He expressed his unhappiness over the speed of relief and rescue operations being carried on by the state government. He said villagers hired JCB machines on their own to clear the debris. Despite repeated request administration failed to provide JCB machines to the villagers, it is alleged.

