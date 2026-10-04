Five years on, Kasauli awaits fresh development plan

Residents are still awaiting the notification of a new plan even five years after the Kasauli Development Plan (KDP) prepared by the Town and Country Planning Department to regulate construction had lapsed.

In the absence of a fresh development plan, the Kasauli Planning Area, comprising 35 revenue villages and covering 1,911 hectares, has witnessed increasing commercialisation. Tourism units have sprung up at every nook and corner, often without adequate consideration of the carrying capacity of the fragile hills.

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The situation has particularly concerned residents as major roads are dotted with hotels that lack parking facilities. This has resulted in haphazard parking and persistent traffic congestion on key routes such as Dharampur-Kasauli and Dharampur-Sanawar.

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The situation becomes particularly challenging on weekends, when motorists can take almost an hour to cover the 15-km stretch between Dharampur and Kasauli. Though the area is also covered under the regional plan notified by the TCP Department in January this year, its implementation on the ground remains limited, defeating the purpose of the notification.

Prepared on the directions of the state High Court, the regional plan was meant to identify “No Development Zones” for the conservation and preservation of areas in their natural state, particularly the hills.

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The plan takes into account various aspects, including the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of different sectors; demographic and economic profiles; agriculture and allied activities; industry and mining; land use and settlement patterns; housing; physical and social infrastructure; traffic and transportation; heritage conservation and tourism; and environment and disaster management.

Not only are realtors largely unaware of the plan, but the state government was also questioned by the High Court recently over its implementation following its notification on January 27, 2026.

An official of the TCP Department, while confirming that a new development plan for Kasauli was being prepared, said it involved a comprehensive study of the entire area and would therefore take some time to be finalised.

The official added that the regional plan prepared for Solan, which also broadly covers the KPA, addresses various developmental issues, while the development plan would examine the challenges in greater detail.