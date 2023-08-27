Fix apple purchase prices as per market rates: SKM to Adani firm

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 26

The Sanyukt Kisan Manch on Saturday stated that the procurement price of apple fixed by Adani Agrifresh Limited for 2023 are much lower than what the orchardists had been getting in the markets this year. They said the prices are not justified.

Sanjay Chauhan, a representative of the manch, urged the state government to intervene in the matter and issue instructions to the company to fix the price of apple as per the price being offered in the markets.

“If the Adani firm does not increase the purchase price of apple, the manch will mobilise orchardists and stage protests against their exploitation,” Chauhan said.

He added: “This year, Adani Agrifresh has set the price of premium-grade apple (80-100% colour) at Rs 95 to Rs 60 per kg, supreme grade apple (60-80% colour) at Rs 75 to Rs 40 per kg. The orchardists have been getting Rs 150 to Rs 160 per kg price for premium-grade apple and Rs 75 to Rs 95 for supreme-grade apple. They are getting the minimum price of Rs 35 to Rs 50 per kg for light-grade apple. The Adani firm is making huge profits by selling apple for Rs 250 to Rs 400 per kg in its retail stores. When the company announces a low price, it also affects markets and the prices fall.”

Harish Chauhan, a leader of the union, said, “The Sanyukt Kisan Manch demanded that a committee of experts from horticulture, economic and agricultural sectors, along with the representatives of orchardists, be formed. The committee should review the agreement with the Adani firm and other companies and fix their terms of business afresh so that the interests of growers are protected. Last year, after an agitation by the manch, the previous government had formed a committee, but it could not complete its work.”

#Gautam Adani #Shimla