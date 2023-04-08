Fix freight rate on basis of weight, demand Himachal fruit growers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 7

While welcoming the government’s decision mandating the sale of apple and other fruits in all the markets within the state on the basis of weight, growers say it should be followed up with the introduction of universal cartons as the packaging material for apple and fixing freight on the per kg per km basis.

Sanjay Chauhan, co-convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch said, “It’s a decision in the right direction, but it will have the intended impact only when the use of universal carton is made mandatory and the freight rates are determined on the per kg per km basis.” He added that without bringing in the universal carton, which standardises both weight and grade of the fruit, the decision would be difficult to implement on the ground.

Barring a few mandis, apple is usually sold on the per box basis in the state and not by weight. The telescopic carton, which is currently used to pack apples, can be adjusted to carry apples weighing anywhere between 22-23 kg and 35-36 kg. Buyers, for obvious reasons, prefer heavier cartons, thereby encouraging growers to pack more fruits in the box, said Chauhan.

Pawan Sharma, an orchardist from Theog, said, “The growers were being fleeced. By over packing, they were offering a few kilograms of fruits for free. The mandated sale of fruits on the basis of weight will stop this exploitation and benefit the growers, especially small and marginal growers.”

Maintaining that the decision would help the growers in the long run, Lokender Bisht, president of the Progressive Growers Association, said the government now needed to follow it up with the implementation of the HP Passengers and Goods Taxation Act, which will ensure freight rates on the per kg per km basis for apple. At the moment, freight is charged on the basis of the number of boxes. “The government should now announce that the freight will also be charged on the basis of weight,” he added.

